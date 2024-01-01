Menu
<p>2018 Kia Rio Rio5 Hatchback Manuelle 185 000 KM Groupe Électrique Complet Écran Multimedia Hatchback Très bien entretenu Roule comme Neuf Rio 5 PLUS DE 1200 AUTOS VENDUS EN 2023 Garantie Prolongée Disponible. 5280 Des Laurentides</p> <a href=https://www.autoaubaine.com/Kia-Rio5-c11018332.html>https://www.autoaubaine.com/Kia-Rio5-c11018332.html</a>

2018 Kia Rio5

185,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,499

+ tax & licensing
Hatchback ( MANUELLE - PROPRE )

Location

Autos BB

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

Used
185,000KM
VIN 3KPA25AB4JE149368

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl (SWP)
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 185,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Kia Rio Rio5 Hatchback
Manuelle
185 000 KM

Groupe Électrique Complet
Écran Multimedia
Hatchback

Très bien entretenu
Roule comme Neuf

Rio 5

PLUS DE 1200 AUTOS VENDUS EN 2023

Garantie Prolongée Disponible.
5280 Des Laurentides


https://www.autoaubaine.com/Kia-Rio5-c11018332.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Laval
H7K2J8 450-963-8888

