$7,499+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 Kia Rio5
Hatchback ( MANUELLE - PROPRE )
2018 Kia Rio5
Hatchback ( MANUELLE - PROPRE )
Location
Autos BB
5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
450-963-8888
$7,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
185,000KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3KPA25AB4JE149368
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl (SWP)
- Interior Colour Noir
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 185,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2018 Kia Rio Rio5 Hatchback
Manuelle
185 000 KM
Groupe Électrique Complet
Écran Multimedia
Hatchback
Très bien entretenu
Roule comme Neuf
Rio 5
PLUS DE 1200 AUTOS VENDUS EN 2023
Garantie Prolongée Disponible.
5280 Des Laurentides
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Kia-Rio5-c11018332.html
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Laval
H7K2J8 450-963-8888
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Autos BB
2012 Hyundai Accent GL Hatchback ( MANUELLE - PROPRE ) 197,000 KM $3,699 + tax & lic
2014 Mitsubishi RVR ( AWC 4x4 - 2.0 L ÉCONOMIQUE ) 165,000 KM $7,899 + tax & lic
2015 Kia Sorento ( AWD 4x4 - COMME NEUF ) 195,000 KM $7,899 + tax & lic
Email Autos BB
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autos BB
5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
Call Dealer
450-963-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$7,499
+ taxes & licensing
Autos BB
450-963-8888
2018 Kia Rio5