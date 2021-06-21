Menu
2018 Kia Sorento

46,313 KM

Details Description Features

$25,484

+ tax & licensing
$25,484

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

2018 Kia Sorento

2018 Kia Sorento

LX V6 4X4 Climatiseur - Sièges chauffants

2018 Kia Sorento

LX V6 4X4 Climatiseur - Sièges chauffants

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

$25,484

+ taxes & licensing

46,313KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7530907
  • Stock #: 3270612
  • VIN: 5XYPGDA58JG361161

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Graphite
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 3270612
  • Mileage 46,313 KM

Vehicle Description

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Alloy Wheels
Remote Keyless Entry
Rearview Camera
Electric Seats
Aux input
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Keyless Start
Rear-Window Wiper

Email Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

