2018 Kia Sorento

93,956 KM

Details Description Features

$34,994

+ tax & licensing
$34,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

2018 Kia Sorento

2018 Kia Sorento

SX - Sièges & Volant Chauffants en Cuir

2018 Kia Sorento

SX - Sièges & Volant Chauffants en Cuir

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

$34,994

+ taxes & licensing

93,956KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8350944
  Stock #: 3371912
  VIN: 5XYPKDA56JG372867

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 7
  Stock # 3371912
  Mileage 93,956 KM

Vehicle Description

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE RESERVATION

A/C, BLUETOOTH, USB INPUT, CRUISE CONTROL, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, ELECTRIC SEATS, NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, ELECTRIC HATCH, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PANORAMIC ROOF, AWD, APPLE CARPLAY, WHEELS, ELECTRIC WINDOWS

No extra charge for delivery. Open 7 days/5 evenings. Possibility of buying online or in concession (fast, easy and secure). Financing available from 17 financial institutions. 99.9%* approved programs, $0* cash. Get the best rates on the market, thanks to our high loan volume. We take back your vehicle in trade, regardless of the make, model or year (car-truck-RV-snowmobile-ATV) superior value on the market. Shop for your next vehicle in the largest warehouse in Quebec. Recipients of the hebdo.net 2020-2021 best price trophy.

 Reserve your vehicle or get pre-approved*: 1-844-768-4999

*Certain conditions apply. Details at Entrepôt Auto Durocher.

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Keyless Start
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
XM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
Leather Interior
Electric Seats
Climate Control
Onboard Computer
FULLY EQUIPPED
Aux input
Sirius Radio
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Driver Electric Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

