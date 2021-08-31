Menu
2018 Kia Soul

91,125 KM

$17,994

+ tax & licensing
$17,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

2018 Kia Soul

2018 Kia Soul

SX TURBO Sièges et volant chauffants - Climatiseur

2018 Kia Soul

SX TURBO Sièges et volant chauffants - Climatiseur

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

$17,994

+ taxes & licensing

91,125KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7595197
  • Stock #: 3274012
  • VIN: KNDJX3AA6J7892014

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Noir
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 91,125 KM

Vehicle Description

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Alloy Wheels
Remote Keyless Entry
Aux input
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Keyless Start
Rear-Window Wiper

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

