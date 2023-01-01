Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Kia Sportage

124,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,599

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,599

+ taxes & licensing

Autos BB

450-963-8888

Contact Seller
2018 Kia Sportage

2018 Kia Sportage

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Kia Sportage

Location

Autos BB

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

  1. 10578054
  2. 10578054
  3. 10578054
  4. 10578054
  5. 10578054
Contact Seller

$16,599

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
124,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10578054
  • Stock #: 3254004-WE 2
  • VIN: KNDPM3AC7J7367578

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Noir
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3254004-WE 2
  • Mileage 124,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Kia Sportage
Automatique Automatic
124 000 KM

Air climatisé
Caméra de recul
Bluetooth
Régulateur de vitesse
Portes électriques
Vitres électriques
Mags
Sièges chauffants

Membre AMVOQ.
Ouvert 7 jours.
5280 Des Laurentides


http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Kia-Sportage-2018-id10046793.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Laval
H7K2J8. 450 963-8888.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autos BB

2014 Dodge Grand Car...
 133,000 KM
$10,499 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Escape 4 p...
 150,000 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Elantra...
 151,000 KM
$6,299 + tax & lic

Email Autos BB

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autos BB

Autos BB

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

Call Dealer

450-963-XXXX

(click to show)

450-963-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory