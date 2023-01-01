$16,599+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,599
+ taxes & licensing
Autos BB
450-963-8888
2018 Kia Sportage
2018 Kia Sportage
Location
Autos BB
5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
450-963-8888
$16,599
+ taxes & licensing
124,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10578054
- Stock #: 3254004-WE 2
- VIN: KNDPM3AC7J7367578
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Noir
- Interior Colour Noir
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3254004-WE 2
- Mileage 124,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Kia Sportage
Automatique Automatic
124 000 KM
Air climatisé
Caméra de recul
Bluetooth
Régulateur de vitesse
Portes électriques
Vitres électriques
Mags
Sièges chauffants
Membre AMVOQ.
Ouvert 7 jours.
5280 Des Laurentides
http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Kia-Sportage-2018-id10046793.html
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Laval
H7K2J8. 450 963-8888.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Autos BB
Autos BB
5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8