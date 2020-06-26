2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

+ taxes & licensing
*** NOUVELLE ARRIVÉE! | NEW ARRIVAL *** Ce Range Rover Velar P380 SE R-Dynamic 2018 est équipé avec les options suivantes: - Garantie du manufacturier standard jusqu'au 29 novembre 2021 ou 80 000KM - Balance de la garantie des véhicules d'occasion certifiés (CPO) jusqu'au 29 novembre 2023 ou 160 000KM - Extérieur noir Santorini sur intérieur ébène / Tan Vintage - Ensemble R-DYNAMIC BLACK PACK - Système de traction intégrale (TI) - Ouvre-porte de garage Homelink - Commande vocale - Système de navigation - Système de son surround MERIDIAN - Fonction de sécurité: SOS / Appel d'assistance - Fonctionnalité pratique: Services Pro et capacités de point d'accès Wi-Fi - Suspension pneumatique électronique - Modes Dynamique adaptative - Volant en cuir et chrome - Volant chauffant - Sièges avant refroidis et chauffants - Pare-brise avant chauffant avec jets de lave-glace avant chauffants - Éclairage intérieur ambiant - Entrée passive / démarrage par bouton-poussoir - Manettes de commande au volant en chrome satiné - Fonction de sécurité: Avertissement de sortie de voie - Fonction de sécurité: Surveillance de la somnolence du conducteur - Caméra de recul - Fonction de sécurité: Détection d'angle mort et de fermeture de véhicule - Fonction de sécurité: Détection de trafic inverse CarFax sur ce véhicule. CarFax inclus, Garanties, Financement et Modalités de Paiements Sont Disponibles à taux compétitifs. This 2018 Range Rover Velar P380 SE R-Dynamic is equipped with the following options: - Standard Factory Warranty until November 29, 2021 OR 80,000KM - Balance of Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) Warranty until November 29, 2023 OR 160,000KM - Santorini Black Exterior on Ebony/Vintage Tan Interior - R-Dynamic Black Package - All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) System - Homelink Garage Door Opener - Voice Command - Navigation System - MERIDIAN Surround Sound System - Safety Feature: SOS/ Assistance Call - Convenience Feature: Pro Services and Wi-Fi Hotspot Capabilities - Electronic Air Suspension - Adaptive Dynamics - Premium Leather and Chrome Steering Wheel - Heated Steering Wheel - Cooled & Heated Front Seating - Heated Front Windscreen with Heated Front Washer Jets - Ambient Interior Lighting - Passive Entry/ Push Button Start - Satin Chrome Steering Wheel Paddle Shifters - Safety Feature: Lane Departure Warning - Safety Feature: Driver Drowsiness Monitoring - Rear View Camera - Safety Feature: Blind-Spot & Closing Vehicle Sensing - Safety Feature: Reverse Traffic Detection CarFax on this vehicle. CarFax included, Warranties, Financing and Payment Terms are available at competitive rates. GARANTIE CERTIFIÉE 6 ANS/ 160000 KM FINANCEMENT AVEC TAUX D'INTÉRÊT SUBVENTIONNÉS PAR JAGAUR LAND ROVER CANADA Jaguar Land Rover Laval est heureux de vous présenter ce modèle Land Rover en inventaire. Ce véhicule a passé une inspection rigoureuse en 165 points ce qui en fait un véhicule certifié sous les plus hautes normes de l'industrie. CERTIFIED WARRANTY 6 YEARS / 160000 KM COMPETITIVE INTEREST RATES OFFERED BY JAGUAR LAND ROVER CANADA Jaguar Land Rover Laval is proud to present you this Land Rover currently in stock. This vehicle went through a rigorous 165-point inspection which grants it the highest certified pre-owned status in the industry.
