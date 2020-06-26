Menu
Account
Sign In
$59,900

+ taxes & licensing

Jaguar Laval

450-688-1880

Contact Seller
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

P380 R-Dynamic SE *NOUVELLE ARRIVÉE, BLACK PACK*

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

P380 R-Dynamic SE *NOUVELLE ARRIVÉE, BLACK PACK*

Location

Jaguar Laval

3475, boul. du Carrefour, Laval, QC H7T 3A3

450-688-1880

  1. 5310314
  2. 5310314
  3. 5310314
  4. 5310314
  5. 5310314
  6. 5310314
  7. 5310314
  8. 5310314
  9. 5310314
  10. 5310314
  11. 5310314
  12. 5310314
  13. 5310314
  14. 5310314
  15. 5310314
  16. 5310314
  17. 5310314
  18. 5310314
  19. 5310314
  20. 5310314
  21. 5310314
  22. 5310314
  23. 5310314
  24. 5310314
  25. 5310314
  26. 5310314
  27. 5310314
  28. 5310314
  29. 5310314
  30. 5310314
  31. 5310314
  32. 5310314
  33. 5310314
  34. 5310314
  35. 5310314
Contact Seller

$59,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 23,008KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5310314
  • Stock #: L20451A
  • VIN: SALYL2RV2JA709134
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Tan
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://www.jaguarlaval.com/occasion/Land_Rover-Range_Rover_Velar-2018-id7821397.html

*** NOUVELLE ARRIVÉE! | NEW ARRIVAL *** Ce Range Rover Velar P380 SE R-Dynamic 2018 est équipé avec les options suivantes: - Garantie du manufacturier standard jusqu'au 29 novembre 2021 ou 80 000KM - Balance de la garantie des véhicules d'occasion certifiés (CPO) jusqu'au 29 novembre 2023 ou 160 000KM - Extérieur noir Santorini sur intérieur ébène / Tan Vintage - Ensemble R-DYNAMIC BLACK PACK - Système de traction intégrale (TI) - Ouvre-porte de garage Homelink - Commande vocale - Système de navigation - Système de son surround MERIDIAN - Fonction de sécurité: SOS / Appel d'assistance - Fonctionnalité pratique: Services Pro et capacités de point d'accès Wi-Fi - Suspension pneumatique électronique - Modes Dynamique adaptative - Volant en cuir et chrome - Volant chauffant - Sièges avant refroidis et chauffants - Pare-brise avant chauffant avec jets de lave-glace avant chauffants - Éclairage intérieur ambiant - Entrée passive / démarrage par bouton-poussoir - Manettes de commande au volant en chrome satiné - Fonction de sécurité: Avertissement de sortie de voie - Fonction de sécurité: Surveillance de la somnolence du conducteur - Caméra de recul - Fonction de sécurité: Détection d'angle mort et de fermeture de véhicule - Fonction de sécurité: Détection de trafic inverse CarFax sur ce véhicule. CarFax inclus, Garanties, Financement et Modalités de Paiements Sont Disponibles à taux compétitifs. This 2018 Range Rover Velar P380 SE R-Dynamic is equipped with the following options: - Standard Factory Warranty until November 29, 2021 OR 80,000KM - Balance of Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) Warranty until November 29, 2023 OR 160,000KM - Santorini Black Exterior on Ebony/Vintage Tan Interior - R-Dynamic Black Package - All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) System - Homelink Garage Door Opener - Voice Command - Navigation System - MERIDIAN Surround Sound System - Safety Feature: SOS/ Assistance Call - Convenience Feature: Pro Services and Wi-Fi Hotspot Capabilities - Electronic Air Suspension - Adaptive Dynamics - Premium Leather and Chrome Steering Wheel - Heated Steering Wheel - Cooled & Heated Front Seating - Heated Front Windscreen with Heated Front Washer Jets - Ambient Interior Lighting - Passive Entry/ Push Button Start - Satin Chrome Steering Wheel Paddle Shifters - Safety Feature: Lane Departure Warning - Safety Feature: Driver Drowsiness Monitoring - Rear View Camera - Safety Feature: Blind-Spot & Closing Vehicle Sensing - Safety Feature: Reverse Traffic Detection CarFax on this vehicle. CarFax included, Warranties, Financing and Payment Terms are available at competitive rates. GARANTIE CERTIFIÉE 6 ANS/ 160000 KM FINANCEMENT AVEC TAUX D'INTÉRÊT SUBVENTIONNÉS PAR JAGAUR LAND ROVER CANADA Jaguar Land Rover Laval est heureux de vous présenter ce modèle Land Rover en inventaire. Ce véhicule a passé une inspection rigoureuse en 165 points ce qui en fait un véhicule certifié sous les plus hautes normes de l'industrie. CERTIFIED WARRANTY 6 YEARS / 160000 KM COMPETITIVE INTEREST RATES OFFERED BY JAGUAR LAND ROVER CANADA Jaguar Land Rover Laval is proud to present you this Land Rover currently in stock. This vehicle went through a rigorous 165-point inspection which grants it the highest certified pre-owned status in the industry.
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Antipatinage
  • Horloge
  • Climatiseur automatique
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Freins à disque
  • Direction assistée
  • Air climatisé
  • Volant ajustable
  • Intérieur en cuir
  • Siège mémoire
  • Odomètre journalier
  • Traction intégrale
  • Verrouillage sans clé
  • Dégivreur de Lunette
  • Essuie-glace détecteur de pluie
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Sièges électriques
  • Toit ouvrant électrique
  • Essuie-glace arrière
  • Phares aux Xénon
  • Rétroviseurs
  • Roues surdimensionnées
  • Toit panoramique
  • Console à l'avant
  • Vitres teintées
  • Télé couleur
  • Détecteur de rechange
  • Volant chauffant

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jaguar Laval

1997 Land Rover Defe...
 84,275 KM
$52,900 + tax & lic
2016 Land Rover Rang...
 28,225 KM
$79,900 + tax & lic
2018 Land Rover Rang...
 40,939 KM
$67,900 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Jaguar Laval

Jaguar Laval

3475, boul. du Carrefour, Laval, QC H7T 3A3

Call Dealer

450-688-XXXX

(click to show)

450-688-1880

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory