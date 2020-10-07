Menu
Account
2018 Lincoln MKC

51,444 KM

$29,994

+ tax & licensing
$29,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-866-985-1385

2018 Lincoln MKC

2018 Lincoln MKC

Select AWD NAVIGATION - Toit Ouvrant - A/C - CUIR

2018 Lincoln MKC

Select AWD NAVIGATION - Toit Ouvrant - A/C - CUIR

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-866-985-1385

$29,994

+ taxes & licensing

51,444KM
Used
  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 51,444 KM

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
Leather Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Navigation System
FULLY EQUIPPED
Aux input
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Keyless Start

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-866-985-1385

