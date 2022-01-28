2018 Lincoln MKC

$34,994 + taxes & licensing 6 8 , 2 9 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8252785

8252785 Stock #: 3361215

3361215 VIN: 5LMCJ2D9XJUL31315

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour BLACK VELVET

Interior Colour Espresso

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 68,290 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Rearview Camera Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Remote Keyless Entry Navigation System Steering Wheel Audio Controls HEATED FRONT SEATS Keyless Start Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Bluetooth Exterior Alloy Wheels Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats Electric Seats Split Rear Seats Rear-Folding Seats Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Aux input Power Tailgate Sun Roof Electric Mirrors USB port Rear-Window Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.