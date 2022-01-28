$34,994+ tax & licensing
2018 Lincoln MKC
Select AWD NAVIGATION - TOIT PANORAMIQUE
Location
Auto Durocher
2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9
1-833 793-1431
$34,994
+ taxes & licensing
68,290KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8252785
- Stock #: 3361215
- VIN: 5LMCJ2D9XJUL31315
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour BLACK VELVET
- Interior Colour Espresso
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 68,290 KM
Vehicle Description
OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!
Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available!
Vehicle Features
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Keyless Start
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Alloy Wheels
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Electric Seats
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Aux input
Power Tailgate
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Rear-Window Wiper
