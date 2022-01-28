2018 Mazda CX-9

$31,994 + taxes & licensing 9 7 , 2 2 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8254136

8254136 Stock #: 3362412

3362412 VIN: JM3TCBBY5J0210430

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Titanium Flash Mica

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 97,222 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Audio Controls HEATED FRONT SEATS Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Bluetooth Exterior Alloy Wheels Seating Third Row Seating Safety Rearview Camera Additional Features Aux input Electric Mirrors USB port Rear-Window Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.