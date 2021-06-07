Menu
2018 Mazda MAZDA3

92,431 KM

Details Description Features

$13,994

+ tax & licensing
$13,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GS - Bluetooth - Caméra de Recul - Climatiseur

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GS - Bluetooth - Caméra de Recul - Climatiseur

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

$13,994

+ taxes & licensing

92,431KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7267235
  • Stock #: 3229716
  • VIN: 3MZBN1L75JM244697

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour "
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 92,431 KM

Vehicle Description

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)
Air Conditioning
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Defrost
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Cloth Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Rearview Camera
Back-Up Camera
Aux input
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
Rear-Window Wiper

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

