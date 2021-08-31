Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

53,605 KM

Details Description Features

$15,994

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

Contact Seller
2018 Mazda MAZDA3

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GT Navigation- Cuir- Toit ouvrant- Climatiseur

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GT Navigation- Cuir- Toit ouvrant- Climatiseur

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

  1. 7595206
  2. 7595206
  3. 7595206
  4. 7595206
  5. 7595206
  6. 7595206
  7. 7595206
  8. 7595206
  9. 7595206
  10. 7595206
  11. 7595206
  12. 7595206
  13. 7595206
  14. 7595206
  15. 7595206
  16. 7595206
  17. 7595206
  18. 7595206
  19. 7595206
  20. 7595206
  21. 7595206
  22. 7595206
  23. 7595206
  24. 7595206
  25. 7595206
  26. 7595206
  27. 7595206
  28. 7595206
  29. 7595206
  30. 7595206
  31. 7595206
  32. 7595206
Contact Seller

$15,994

+ taxes & licensing

53,605KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7595206
  • Stock #: 3259011K
  • VIN: 3MZBN1M3XJM229317

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Soul Red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 53,605 KM

Vehicle Description

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Alloy Wheels
Leather Interior
Electric Seats
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Aux input
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Keyless Start
Rear-Window Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Durocher

2019 Kia Sportage EX...
 59,388 KM
$23,494 + tax & lic
2018 Mitsubishi Mira...
 48,273 KM
$11,494 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Altima S...
 97,500 KM
$10,994 + tax & lic

Email Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

Call Dealer

1-833 793-XXXX

(click to show)

1-833 793-1431

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory