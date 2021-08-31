Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

52,700 KM

Details Description Features

$47,994

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$47,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

Contact Seller
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E 400 TURBO AWD Cuir- Toit panoramique- Navigation

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E 400 TURBO AWD Cuir- Toit panoramique- Navigation

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

  1. 7693729
  2. 7693729
  3. 7693729
  4. 7693729
  5. 7693729
  6. 7693729
  7. 7693729
  8. 7693729
  9. 7693729
  10. 7693729
  11. 7693729
  12. 7693729
  13. 7693729
  14. 7693729
  15. 7693729
  16. 7693729
  17. 7693729
  18. 7693729
  19. 7693729
  20. 7693729
  21. 7693729
  22. 7693729
  23. 7693729
  24. 7693729
  25. 7693729
  26. 7693729
  27. 7693729
  28. 7693729
Contact Seller

$47,994

+ taxes & licensing

52,700KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7693729
  • Stock #: 3295912
  • VIN: WDDZF6GB8JA472710

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Selenite Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Nut Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 3295912
  • Mileage 52,700 KM

Vehicle Description

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Alloy Wheels
Leather Interior
Electric Seats
Remote Keyless Entry
Rearview Camera
Navigation System
FULLY EQUIPPED
Aux input
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Keyless Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Durocher

2016 Kia Forte EX To...
 92,900 KM
$10,994 + tax & lic
2018 Subaru Impreza ...
 66,270 KM
$15,994 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Escape SE ...
 122,135 KM
$10,994 + tax & lic

Email Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

Call Dealer

1-833 793-XXXX

(click to show)

1-833 793-1431

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory