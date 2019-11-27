2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

https://promos.mercedes-benzlaval.com/occasion/MercedesBenz-GLE400-2018-id7642829.html



Certifie ! Ensemble d'entrainement Intelligent avec Distronic plus et freins pre-safe, Premium, Camera 360, Apple carplay/Android auto, Park assist actif, Toit panoramique, Navigation, DVD drive, Ensemble de style AMG, Sieges chauffants, Systeme audio ambiophonique, Phares DEL Intelligent, Keyless go, Marchepied en aluminium, Peinture metallisee. Cette voiture certifiee vous offre toutes ces options en plus des equipements de base de Mercedes-Benz, et une garantie certifie etoile 2ans/120,000KM! Venez chez Mercedes-Benz de Laval des aujourd'hui pour un essai routier! Certified ! Intelligent drive package with Distronic plus and pre-safe brake, Premium, 360 Camera, Apple carplay/Android auto, Active park assist, Panoramic sunroof, Navigation, DVD drive, AMG styling package, Heated seats, Surround sound system, Intelligent LED Lighting, Keyless go, Aluminum running boards, Metallic paint. This certified vehicle offers all of these options on top of the standard Mercedes-Benz equipment, and a star certified warranty 2 years/120,000KM! Dont miss your chance, come to Mercedes-benz Laval today for a test drive!

