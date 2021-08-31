Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Nissan Altima

76,105 KM

Details Description Features

$18,494

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,494

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

Contact Seller
2018 Nissan Altima

2018 Nissan Altima

SV - Caméra Recul - Sièges Chauffants

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Nissan Altima

SV - Caméra Recul - Sièges Chauffants

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

  1. 7918527
  2. 7918527
  3. 7918527
  4. 7918527
  5. 7918527
  6. 7918527
  7. 7918527
  8. 7918527
  9. 7918527
  10. 7918527
  11. 7918527
  12. 7918527
  13. 7918527
  14. 7918527
  15. 7918527
  16. 7918527
  17. 7918527
  18. 7918527
  19. 7918527
  20. 7918527
  21. 7918527
  22. 7918527
  23. 7918527
  24. 7918527
  25. 7918527
  26. 7918527
  27. 7918527
  28. 7918527
Contact Seller

$18,494

+ taxes & licensing

76,105KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7918527
  • Stock #: 3321611
  • VIN: 1N4AL3AP4JC219512

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 76,105 KM

Vehicle Description

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE RESERVATION

A/C, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, ELECTRIC SEATS, AUX & USB INPUT, HEATED ELECTRIC MIRRORS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, SIRIUS XM, SUNROOF, PUSH TO START

No extra charge for delivery. Open 7 days/5 evenings. Possibility of buying online or in concession (fast, easy and secure). Financing available from 17 financial institutions. 99.9%* approved programs, $0* cash. Get the best rates on the market, thanks to our high loan volume. We take back your vehicle in trade, regardless of the make, model or year (car-truck-RV-snowmobile-ATV) superior value on the market. Shop for your next vehicle in the largest warehouse in Quebec. Recipients of the hebdo.net 2020-2021 best price trophy.

 Reserve your vehicle or get pre-approved*: 1-844-768-4999

*Certain conditions apply. Details at Entrepôt Auto Durocher.

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Keyless Start
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
XM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
Onboard Computer
FULLY EQUIPPED
Aux input
Sirius Radio
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Durocher

2018 Nissan Altima S...
 76,105 KM
$18,494 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Rebel ...
 54,625 KM
$57,494 + tax & lic
2016 Audi Q5 2.0T Pr...
 89,771 KM
$27,994 + tax & lic

Email Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

Call Dealer

1-833 793-XXXX

(click to show)

1-833 793-1431

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory