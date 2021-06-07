Menu
2018 Nissan Rogue

40,726 KM

Details Description Features

$25,994

+ tax & licensing
$25,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

2018 Nissan Rogue

2018 Nissan Rogue

AWD - TOIT OUVRANT - NAVIGATION -

2018 Nissan Rogue

AWD - TOIT OUVRANT - NAVIGATION -

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

$25,994

+ taxes & licensing

40,726KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7329425
  • Stock #: 3245015
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV5JC779436

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 40,726 KM

Vehicle Description

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Alloy Wheels
Leather Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Electric Seats
Remote Keyless Entry
Rearview Camera
Navigation System
FULLY EQUIPPED
Aux input
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Keyless Start
Rear-Window Wiper

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

