2018 Nissan Rogue

$25,994 + taxes & licensing 4 0 , 7 2 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7329425

7329425 Stock #: 3245015

3245015 VIN: 5N1AT2MV5JC779436

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 40,726 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Comfort Air Conditioning Climate Control Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Bluetooth Exterior Alloy Wheels Seating Leather Interior HEATED FRONT SEATS Electric Seats Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Safety Rearview Camera Additional Features Navigation System FULLY EQUIPPED Aux input Sun Roof Electric Mirrors USB port Keyless Start Rear-Window Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.