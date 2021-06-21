Menu
2018 Nissan Rogue

37,882 KM

Details Description Features

$22,994

+ tax & licensing
$22,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

2018 Nissan Rogue

2018 Nissan Rogue

SV AUTOMATIQUE - Toit panoramique - Climatiseur -

2018 Nissan Rogue

SV AUTOMATIQUE - Toit panoramique - Climatiseur -

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

$22,994

+ taxes & licensing

37,882KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7375472
  Stock #: 3250515
  VIN: 5N1AT2MVXJC778976

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Red
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 37,882 KM

Vehicle Description

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Alloy Wheels
Remote Keyless Entry
Rearview Camera
Electric Seats
Aux input
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

