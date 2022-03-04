Menu
2018 Nissan Rogue

98,647 KM

Details Description Features

$22,994

+ tax & licensing
$22,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

2018 Nissan Rogue

2018 Nissan Rogue

S AWD - Sièges Chauffants, Air Climatisé

2018 Nissan Rogue

S AWD - Sièges Chauffants, Air Climatisé

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

$22,994

+ taxes & licensing

98,647KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8517164
  Stock #: 3382916
  VIN: 5N1AT2MV1JC831645

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 98,647 KM

Vehicle Description

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE RESERVATION

A/C, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, BACK-UP CAMERA, ELECTRIC DOORS, HEATED SEATS, AWD, ELECTRIC WINDOWS

No extra charge for delivery. Open 7 days/5 evenings. Possibility of buying online or in concession (fast, easy and secure). Financing available from 17 financial institutions. 99.9%* approved programs, $0* cash. Get the best rates on the market, thanks to our high loan volume. We take back your vehicle in trade, regardless of the make, model or year (car-truck-RV-snowmobile-ATV) superior value on the market. Shop for your next vehicle in the largest warehouse in Quebec. Recipients of the hebdo.net 2020-2021 best price trophy.

 Reserve your vehicle or get pre-approved*: 1-844-768-4999

*Certain conditions apply. Details at Entrepôt Auto Durocher.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Remote Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Climate Control
Rearview Camera
Onboard Computer
FULLY EQUIPPED
Aux input
Electric Mirrors
USB port

