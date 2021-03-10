2018 Nissan Sentra

$14,994 + taxes & licensing 2 5 , 8 5 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6702395

6702395 Stock #: 3157615

3157615 VIN: 3N1AB7AP7JY334782

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour "

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 25,851 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks POWER DOORS Power Mirror(s) Comfort Air Conditioning Adjustable Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Remote Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Back-Up Camera Aux input Sun Roof Electric Mirrors USB port Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.