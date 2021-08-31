Menu
2018 Nissan Sentra

86,376 KM

Details Description Features

$16,494

+ tax & licensing
$16,494

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

2018 Nissan Sentra

2018 Nissan Sentra

SV Midnight Edition - Sièges Chauffants

2018 Nissan Sentra

SV Midnight Edition - Sièges Chauffants

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

$16,494

+ taxes & licensing

86,376KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7912953
  Stock #: 3315812
  VIN: 3N1AB7AP8JY304822

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 3315812
  • Mileage 86,376 KM

Vehicle Description

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE RESERVATION

MIDNIGHT EDITION, A/C, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, SUNROOF, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, HEATED SEATS, AUX INPUT, USB, SIRIUS XM, KEYLESS START

No extra charge for delivery. Open 7 days/5 evenings. Possibility of buying online or in concession (fast, easy and secure). Financing available from 17 financial institutions. 99.9%* approved programs, $0* cash. Get the best rates on the market, thanks to our high loan volume. We take back your vehicle in trade, regardless of the make, model or year (car-truck-RV-snowmobile-ATV) superior value on the market. Shop for your next vehicle in the largest warehouse in Quebec. Recipients of the hebdo.net 2020-2021 best price trophy.

 Reserve your vehicle or get pre-approved*: 1-844-768-4999

*Certain conditions apply. Details at Entrepôt Auto Durocher.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Keyless Start
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
XM Radio
Bluetooth
Alloy Wheels
Climate Control
Rearview Camera
Onboard Computer
Hood Protector
FULLY EQUIPPED
Aux input
Sirius Radio
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
Rear Heating
USB port

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

