2018 Nissan Versa

$10,994 + taxes & licensing 1 0 7 , 8 8 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6834341

6834341 Stock #: 3157215

3157215 VIN: 3N1CE2CP0JL367037

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour "

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 107,889 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering POWER DOORS Power Mirror(s) Comfort Air Conditioning A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Intermittent Wipers Remote Keyless Entry Floor mats Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Exterior Daytime Running Lights Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Aux input Electric Mirrors USB port Bluetooth Connection Rear-Window Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.