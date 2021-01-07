Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Subaru Forester

59,763 KM

Details Description Features

$23,494

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,494

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-866-985-1385

Contact Seller
2018 Subaru Forester

2018 Subaru Forester

Touring AWD TOIT OUVRANT - A/C - SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Subaru Forester

Touring AWD TOIT OUVRANT - A/C - SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-866-985-1385

  1. 6381402
  2. 6381402
  3. 6381402
  4. 6381402
  5. 6381402
  6. 6381402
  7. 6381402
  8. 6381402
  9. 6381402
  10. 6381402
Contact Seller

$23,494

+ taxes & licensing

59,763KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6381402
  • Stock #: 3128602
  • VIN: JF2SJEJC7JH502424

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour "
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 59,763 KM

Vehicle Description

----

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Liftgate
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Aux input
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear-Window Wiper
Cross-Traffic Alert
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Durocher

2014 Ford Escape Tit...
 125,343 KM
$12,994 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Tucson ...
 132,255 KM
$8,794 + tax & lic
2019 Mazda CX-3 GT A...
 28,500 KM
$22,794 + tax & lic

Email Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

Call Dealer

1-866-985-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-985-1385

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory