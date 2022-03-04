Menu
2018 Subaru Forester

54,039 KM

Details Description Features

$29,994

+ tax & licensing
$29,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

Touring - Air Climatisé, Toit Ouvrant, AUX & USB

Location

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

  • Listing ID: 8584130
  • Stock #: 3402716
  • VIN: JF2SJEJC6JH495868

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 54,039 KM

Vehicle Description

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE RESERVATION

A/C, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, ELECTRIC DOORS, ELECTRIC WINDOWS, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, ELECTRIC HATCH, SUNROOF, AUX & USB INPUT

No extra charge for delivery. Open 7 days/5 evenings. Possibility of buying online or in concession (fast, easy and secure). Financing available from 17 financial institutions. 99.9%* approved programs, $0* cash. Get the best rates on the market, thanks to our high loan volume. We take back your vehicle in trade, regardless of the make, model or year (car-truck-RV-snowmobile-ATV) superior value on the market. Shop for your next vehicle in the largest warehouse in Quebec. Recipients of the hebdo.net 2020-2021 best price trophy.

 Reserve your vehicle or get pre-approved*: 1-844-768-4999

*Certain conditions apply. Details at Entrepôt Auto Durocher.

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Leather Interior
Onboard Computer
Aux input
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
USB port

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

