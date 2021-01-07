Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

49,049 KM

Details Description Features

$21,994

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

Contact Seller
2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Convenience - AWD - AUTOMATIQUE - CLIMATISEUR

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Convenience - AWD - AUTOMATIQUE - CLIMATISEUR

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

  1. 6608261
  2. 6608261
  3. 6608261
  4. 6608261
  5. 6608261
  6. 6608261
  7. 6608261
  8. 6608261
  9. 6608261
  10. 6608261
  11. 6608261
  12. 6608261
  13. 6608261
  14. 6608261
  15. 6608261
  16. 6608261
  17. 6608261
  18. 6608261
  19. 6608261
  20. 6608261
  21. 6608261
  22. 6608261
  23. 6608261
  24. 6608261
  25. 6608261
  26. 6608261
  27. 6608261
  28. 6608261
  29. 6608261
Contact Seller

$21,994

+ taxes & licensing

49,049KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6608261
  • Stock #: 3146811
  • VIN: JF2GTAAC7JH335717

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour "
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 49,049 KM

Vehicle Description

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)
Air Conditioning
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Aux input
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Rear-Window Wiper
Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Durocher

2016 Mazda CX-5 GT -...
 85,654 KM
$17,894 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Edge Titan...
 82,735 KM
$25,994 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Grand Cher...
 61,819 KM
$37,694 + tax & lic

Email Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

Call Dealer

1-833 793-XXXX

(click to show)

1-833 793-1431

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory