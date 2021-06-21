Menu
2018 Toyota Corolla

46,459 KM

Details Description Features

$16,994

+ tax & licensing
$16,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

2018 Toyota Corolla

2018 Toyota Corolla

iM LE AUTOMATIQUE - Sièges chauffants - Climatiseur -

2018 Toyota Corolla

iM LE AUTOMATIQUE - Sièges chauffants - Climatiseur -

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

$16,994

+ taxes & licensing

46,459KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7375454
  • Stock #: 3252611
  • VIN: JTNKARJE8JJ571702

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 46,459 KM

Vehicle Description

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Alloy Wheels
Remote Keyless Entry
Rearview Camera
Aux input
Electric Mirrors
USB port

Back to Top

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-XXXX

1-833 793-1431

