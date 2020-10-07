Menu
2018 Toyota RAV4

56,675 KM

Details Description Features

$27,494

+ tax & licensing
$27,494

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-866-985-1385

2018 Toyota RAV4

2018 Toyota RAV4

AWD XLE TOIT OUVRANT - A/C - Caméra de recul

2018 Toyota RAV4

AWD XLE TOIT OUVRANT - A/C - Caméra de recul

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-866-985-1385

$27,494

+ taxes & licensing

56,675KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5914593
  • Stock #: 3084202
  • VIN: 2T3RFREV6JW728711

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 56,675 KM

Vehicle Description

---- OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Aux input
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Keyless Start

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

