2018 Toyota RAV4

42,903 KM

Details Description Features

$36,994

+ tax & licensing
$36,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

2018 Toyota RAV4

2018 Toyota RAV4

XLE - Sièges & Volant Chauffant

2018 Toyota RAV4

XLE - Sièges & Volant Chauffant

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

$36,994

+ taxes & licensing

42,903KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8350956
  Stock #: 3372116
  VIN: 2T3RFREV7JW702585

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ruby Flare Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 42,903 KM

Vehicle Description

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE RESERVATION

A/C, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, BACK-UP CAMERA, ELECTRIC HATCH, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, ELECTRIC SEATS, AWD, ELECTRIC WINDOWS

No extra charge for delivery. Open 7 days/5 evenings. Possibility of buying online or in concession (fast, easy and secure). Financing available from 17 financial institutions. 99.9%* approved programs, $0* cash. Get the best rates on the market, thanks to our high loan volume. We take back your vehicle in trade, regardless of the make, model or year (car-truck-RV-snowmobile-ATV) superior value on the market. Shop for your next vehicle in the largest warehouse in Quebec. Recipients of the hebdo.net 2020-2021 best price trophy.

 Reserve your vehicle or get pre-approved*: 1-844-768-4999

*Certain conditions apply. Details at Entrepôt Auto Durocher.

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Electric Seats
Onboard Computer
FULLY EQUIPPED
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Driver Electric Seat

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

