2018 Toyota RAV4

$36,994 + taxes & licensing 4 2 , 9 0 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8350956

8350956 Stock #: 3372116

3372116 VIN: 2T3RFREV7JW702585

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ruby Flare Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 42,903 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Rearview Camera Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Audio Controls HEATED FRONT SEATS Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Bluetooth Seating Electric Seats Additional Features Onboard Computer FULLY EQUIPPED Sun Roof Electric Mirrors USB port Driver Electric Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.