2018 Volkswagen Passat

57,314 KM

$16,494

+ tax & licensing
$16,494

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-866-985-1385

Trendline + Automatique - A/C - Caméra de Recul

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

57,314KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5914602
  • Stock #: 3083409
  • VIN: 1VWAA7A38JC018374

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 57,314 KM

Vehicle Description

---- OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Aux input
Electric Mirrors
USB port

