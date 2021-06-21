2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

$26,794 + taxes & licensing 7 2 , 8 3 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7417805

7417805 Stock #: 3248117

3248117 VIN: 3VV4B7AX1JM022296

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 72,839 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Comfort Air Conditioning Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Bluetooth Exterior Alloy Wheels Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Interior HEATED FRONT SEATS Safety Rearview Camera Additional Features Navigation System Aux input Sun Roof Electric Mirrors USB port Keyless Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.