Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

72,839 KM

Details Description Features

$26,794

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,794

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

Contact Seller
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

HUGHLINE AWD - Toit panoramique - Navigation -

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

HUGHLINE AWD - Toit panoramique - Navigation -

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

  1. 7417805
  2. 7417805
  3. 7417805
  4. 7417805
  5. 7417805
  6. 7417805
  7. 7417805
  8. 7417805
  9. 7417805
  10. 7417805
  11. 7417805
  12. 7417805
  13. 7417805
  14. 7417805
  15. 7417805
  16. 7417805
  17. 7417805
  18. 7417805
  19. 7417805
  20. 7417805
  21. 7417805
  22. 7417805
  23. 7417805
  24. 7417805
  25. 7417805
Contact Seller

$26,794

+ taxes & licensing

72,839KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7417805
  • Stock #: 3248117
  • VIN: 3VV4B7AX1JM022296

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 72,839 KM

Vehicle Description

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Alloy Wheels
Remote Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Navigation System
Aux input
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Keyless Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Durocher

2018 Ford Edge TITAN...
 96,493 KM
$27,494 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Versa No...
 44,523 KM
$13,494 + tax & lic
2020 Kia Sportage LX...
 52,001 KM
$22,794 + tax & lic

Email Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

Call Dealer

1-833 793-XXXX

(click to show)

1-833 793-1431

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory