2019 Ford EcoSport

37,008 KM

Details Description Features

$21,694

+ tax & licensing
$21,694

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-866-985-1385

Titanium AWD Auto NAVIGATION - Toit Ouvrant - A/C

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-866-985-1385

37,008KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5828614
  Stock #: 3055501
  VIN: MAJ6S3KL5KC255442

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 37,008 KM

Vehicle Description

---- OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Leather Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Electric Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
FULLY EQUIPPED
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Aux input
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

