2019 Ford Fusion

$26,494 + taxes & licensing 8 6 , 7 9 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8166412

8166412 Stock #: 3351912

3351912 VIN: 3FA6P0LU4KR145961

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic Metallic

Interior Colour Ebony

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # 3351912

Mileage 86,792 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Audio Controls HEATED FRONT SEATS Keyless Start Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Bluetooth Exterior Alloy Wheels Safety Rearview Camera Additional Features Aux input Electric Mirrors USB port Driver Electric Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.