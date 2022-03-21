Menu
2019 Hyundai Elantra

20,066 KM

Details Description Features

$24,494

+ tax & licensing
$24,494

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

2019 Hyundai Elantra

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred - Toit Ouvrant, Sièges/Volant Chauffants

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred - Toit Ouvrant, Sièges/Volant Chauffants

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

$24,494

+ taxes & licensing

20,066KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8688455
  Stock #: 3422811
  VIN: KMHD84LF3KU870642

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour SPACE BLACK
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 20,066 KM

Vehicle Description

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE RESERVATION

A/C, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, ELECTRIC DOORS, ELECTRIC WINDOWS, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, AUX & USB INPUT, SUNROOF, BACK-UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH TO START

No extra charge for delivery. Open 7 days/5 evenings. Possibility of buying online or in concession (fast, easy and secure). Financing available from 17 financial institutions. 99.9%* approved programs, $0* cash. Get the best rates on the market, thanks to our high loan volume. We take back your vehicle in trade, regardless of the make, model or year (car-truck-RV-snowmobile-ATV) superior value on the market. Shop for your next vehicle in the largest warehouse in Quebec. Recipients of the hebdo.net 2020-2021 best price trophy.

 Reserve your vehicle or get pre-approved*: 1-844-768-4999

*Certain conditions apply. Details at Entrepôt Auto Durocher.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Keyless Start
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Rearview Camera
Onboard Computer
FULLY EQUIPPED
Aux input
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
USB port

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

