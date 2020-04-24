2019 Hyundai KONA

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Rearview Camera

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

POWER DOORS

Power Mirror(s) Comfort Air Conditioning

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Cargo shade Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Remote Keyless Entry

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Aluminum Wheels Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Aux input

Electric Mirrors

USB port

Bluetooth Connection

Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.