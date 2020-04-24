Menu
2019 Hyundai KONA

Essential AIR CLIMATISÉ - Caméra de Recul

2019 Hyundai KONA

Essential AIR CLIMATISÉ - Caméra de Recul

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-866-985-1385

  1. 4937712
$20,494

+ taxes & licensing

  • 8,931KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4937712
  • Stock #: 2955502
  • VIN: KM8K12AA4KU311267
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS , Fast and Accessible Financing ... HYUNDAI , KONA , 2019 , AIR CONDITIONING , Automatic , Cruise Controle ,  Heated Seats , Power Locks , Power Windows , Back-Up Camera , Guaranty of Manufacturing   ...
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • POWER DOORS
  • Power Mirror(s)
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Aux input
  • Electric Mirrors
  • USB port
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

