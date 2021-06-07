Menu
2019 Infiniti QX60

74,667 KM

Details Description Features

$31,994

+ tax & licensing
$31,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

2019 Infiniti QX60

2019 Infiniti QX60

PURE- AWD - Navigation - Aide a la conduite - Cuir

2019 Infiniti QX60

PURE- AWD - Navigation - Aide a la conduite - Cuir

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

$31,994

+ taxes & licensing

74,667KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7267223
  • Stock #: 3226815
  • VIN: 5N1DL0MM5KC555691

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour "
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 3226815
  • Mileage 74,667 KM

Vehicle Description

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)
Air Conditioning
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Remote Keyless Entry
Remote Engine Start
Leather Seats
Leather Interior
Third Row Seating
Seat Memory
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Electric Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
All Wheel Drive
Stability Control
Rearview Camera
Rear Defrost
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
FULLY EQUIPPED
Aux input
Power Tailgate
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Gasoline Fuel
Rear-Window Wiper
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

