2019 Mazda CX-3

34,977 KM

$24,794

+ tax & licensing
$24,794

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-866-985-1385

2019 Mazda CX-3

2019 Mazda CX-3

GT AWD Automatique - A/C - Caméra de Recul - Cuir

2019 Mazda CX-3

GT AWD Automatique - A/C - Caméra de Recul - Cuir

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-866-985-1385

$24,794

+ taxes & licensing

34,977KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6010890
  • Stock #: 3098306
  • VIN: JM1DKFD77K0423134

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 34,977 KM

Vehicle Description

---- OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Leather Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rearview Camera
Aux input
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Keyless Start

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-866-985-1385

