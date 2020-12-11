Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Mazda CX-3

19,729 KM

Details Description Features

$20,994

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$20,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-866-985-1385

Contact Seller
2019 Mazda CX-3

2019 Mazda CX-3

GX AWD AUTOMATIQUE - AIR CLIMATISÉ

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mazda CX-3

GX AWD AUTOMATIQUE - AIR CLIMATISÉ

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-866-985-1385

  1. 6358412
  2. 6358412
  3. 6358412
  4. 6358412
  5. 6358412
  6. 6358412
  7. 6358412
  8. 6358412
  9. 6358412
  10. 6358412
  11. 6358412
  12. 6358412
  13. 6358412
  14. 6358412
  15. 6358412
  16. 6358412
  17. 6358412
  18. 6358412
  19. 6358412
  20. 6358412
  21. 6358412
  22. 6358412
  23. 6358412
  24. 6358412
  25. 6358412
  26. 6358412
  27. 6358412
  28. 6358412
  29. 6358412
  30. 6358412
Contact Seller

$20,994

+ taxes & licensing

19,729KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6358412
  • Stock #: 3130202C
  • VIN: JM1DKFB73K0402476

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour "
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 19,729 KM

Vehicle Description

---- OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)
Air Conditioning
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Back-Up Camera
Aux input
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Keyless Start
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear-Window Wiper
Cross-Traffic Alert
Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Durocher

2016 Chevrolet Cruze...
 78,363 KM
$10,494 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Camry LE...
 103,033 KM
$12,994 + tax & lic
2017 BMW X1 XDrive28...
 57,103 KM
$28,494 + tax & lic

Email Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

Call Dealer

1-866-985-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-985-1385

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory