2019 Mazda CX-3

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks POWER DOORS Power Mirror(s) Comfort Air Conditioning Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Cargo shade Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Adaptive Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Floor mats Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Leather Interior Seat Memory HEATED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Trim Leather Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Additional Features Navigation System Back-Up Camera FULLY EQUIPPED Heads-Up Display Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Aux input Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Sun Roof Electric Mirrors USB port Lane Departure Warning Keyless Start HD Radio Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Headlights-Auto-Leveling Driver Electric Seat Rear-Window Wiper Cross-Traffic Alert Smart Device Integration Generic Sun/Moonroof Requires Subscription

