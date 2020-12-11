Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Mazda CX-3

28,500 KM

Details Description Features

$22,794

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,794

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-866-985-1385

Contact Seller
2019 Mazda CX-3

2019 Mazda CX-3

GT AWD NAVIGATION - TOIT OUVRANT - CUIR - A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mazda CX-3

GT AWD NAVIGATION - TOIT OUVRANT - CUIR - A/C

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-866-985-1385

  1. 6358415
  2. 6358415
  3. 6358415
  4. 6358415
  5. 6358415
  6. 6358415
  7. 6358415
  8. 6358415
  9. 6358415
  10. 6358415
  11. 6358415
  12. 6358415
  13. 6358415
  14. 6358415
  15. 6358415
  16. 6358415
  17. 6358415
  18. 6358415
  19. 6358415
  20. 6358415
  21. 6358415
  22. 6358415
  23. 6358415
  24. 6358415
  25. 6358415
  26. 6358415
  27. 6358415
  28. 6358415
  29. 6358415
  30. 6358415
  31. 6358415
  32. 6358415
  33. 6358415
  34. 6358415
  35. 6358415
Contact Seller

$22,794

+ taxes & licensing

28,500KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6358415
  • Stock #: 3130106
  • VIN: JM1DKFD72K0436602

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour "
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 28,500 KM

Vehicle Description

---- OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Leather Interior
Seat Memory
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
FULLY EQUIPPED
Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Aux input
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Driver Electric Seat
Rear-Window Wiper
Cross-Traffic Alert
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Durocher

2016 Chevrolet Cruze...
 78,363 KM
$10,494 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Camry LE...
 103,033 KM
$12,994 + tax & lic
2017 BMW X1 XDrive28...
 57,103 KM
$28,494 + tax & lic

Email Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

Call Dealer

1-866-985-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-985-1385

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory