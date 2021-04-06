Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Mazda CX-3

52,125 KM

Details Description Features

$19,994

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

Contact Seller
2019 Mazda CX-3

2019 Mazda CX-3

GS- AWD - Bluetooth- Caméra de Recul - Climatiseur

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mazda CX-3

GS- AWD - Bluetooth- Caméra de Recul - Climatiseur

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

  1. 6955208
  2. 6955208
  3. 6955208
  4. 6955208
  5. 6955208
  6. 6955208
  7. 6955208
  8. 6955208
  9. 6955208
  10. 6955208
  11. 6955208
  12. 6955208
  13. 6955208
  14. 6955208
  15. 6955208
  16. 6955208
  17. 6955208
  18. 6955208
  19. 6955208
  20. 6955208
  21. 6955208
  22. 6955208
  23. 6955208
  24. 6955208
  25. 6955208
  26. 6955208
  27. 6955208
Contact Seller

$19,994

+ taxes & licensing

52,125KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6955208
  • Stock #: 3181916
  • VIN: JM1DKFC72K0405092

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour "
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 52,125 KM

Vehicle Description

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Aux input
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Keyless Start
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear-Window Wiper
Cross-Traffic Alert
Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Durocher

2020 MINI Cooper Cou...
 35,047 KM
$31,694 + tax & lic
2017 Mercedes-Benz B...
 42,901 KM
$19,494 + tax & lic
2016 BMW X3 XDrive28...
 75,734 KM
$25,794 + tax & lic

Email Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

Call Dealer

1-833 793-XXXX

(click to show)

1-833 793-1431

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory