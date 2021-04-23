Menu
2019 Mazda CX-5

45,233 KM

$24,894

+ tax & licensing
$24,894

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

2019 Mazda CX-5

2019 Mazda CX-5

GX - AWD - Apple/Android - Climatiseur

2019 Mazda CX-5

GX - AWD - Apple/Android - Climatiseur

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

$24,894

+ taxes & licensing

45,233KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6997637
  Stock #: 3182911
  VIN: JM3KFBBL0K0531977

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour "
  Interior Colour "
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 45,233 KM

Vehicle Description

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)
Air Conditioning
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Aux input
Telematics
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Keyless Start
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear-Window Wiper
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Smart Device Integration
Requires Subscription

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

