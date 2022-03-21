$32,494+ tax & licensing
2019 Mazda CX-5
GT Turbo - Cuir, Toit Ouvrant, Sièges Ventilés
Location
Auto Durocher
2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Eternal Blue Mica
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 53,825 KM
Vehicle Description
AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE RESERVATION
A/C, BLUETOOTH, USB INPUT, CRUISE CONTROL, ELECTRIC DOORS, ELECTRIC WINDOWS, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, ELECTRIC HATCH, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, AIR CONDITIONNED SEATS, ELECTRIC SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION, SUNROOF
No extra charge for delivery. Open 7 days/5 evenings. Possibility of buying online or in concession (fast, easy and secure). Financing available from 17 financial institutions. 99.9%* approved programs, $0* cash. Get the best rates on the market, thanks to our high loan volume. We take back your vehicle in trade, regardless of the make, model or year (car-truck-RV-snowmobile-ATV) superior value on the market. Shop for your next vehicle in the largest warehouse in Quebec. Recipients of the hebdo.net 2020-2021 best price trophy.
Reserve your vehicle or get pre-approved*: 1-844-768-4999
*Certain conditions apply. Details at Entrepôt Auto Durocher.
