Menu
Account
Sign In
$21,434

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-866-985-1385

Contact Seller
2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse

2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Cross ES AWD AIR CLIMATISÉ - Caméra de Recul

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Cross ES AWD AIR CLIMATISÉ - Caméra de Recul

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-866-985-1385

  1. 5064054
  2. 5064054
  3. 5064054
  4. 5064054
  5. 5064054
  6. 5064054
  7. 5064054
  8. 5064054
  9. 5064054
  10. 5064054
  11. 5064054
  12. 5064054
  13. 5064054
  14. 5064054
  15. 5064054
  16. 5064054
  17. 5064054
  18. 5064054
  19. 5064054
  20. 5064054
  21. 5064054
  22. 5064054
  23. 5064054
  24. 5064054
  25. 5064054
  26. 5064054
  27. 5064054
  28. 5064054
  29. 5064054
Contact Seller

$21,434

+ taxes & licensing

  • 33,763KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5064054
  • Stock #: 2968202
  • VIN: JA4AT3AA4KZ603546
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS , Fast and Accessible Financing ... MITSUBITSHI , ECLIPSE CROSS, 2019 , Automatic , Air Conditioning , Power locks , Power windows , Back-Up Camera , Bluethoot , Heated Seats , Manufacturer Guarantee ...

WOW! CUSTOMER RATING US 4.2/5 STARS ON GOOGLE !

Carfax Report available, the car is inspected in 199 points, report available on the spot.

1st, 2nd, 3rd chance credit 100% approved... Delivery in less than 24 hours.

Online Purchase… Shop from the comfort of your home.

Reserved your test drive the same day.

Mechanical Service Center on site Open to everyone !

Expert in car financing. We are Canada’s leader in specialized credit.

You Want to sell Your Car? We will buy it at the best price.

Over 325 premium pre-owned vehicles.

WE HAVE THE CAR YOU NEED !

Visit autodurocher.com or come to meet us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9, 
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • POWER DOORS
  • Power Mirror(s)
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Aux input
  • Electric Mirrors
  • USB port
  • Knee Air Bag
  • HD Radio
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Durocher

2017 Acura RDX Elite...
 47,524 KM
$27,994 + tax & lic
2017 Volkswagen Pass...
 23,705 KM
$19,994 + tax & lic
2019 Mitsubishi Mira...
 32,765 KM
$11,994 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

Call Dealer

1-866-985-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-985-1385

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory