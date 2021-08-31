Menu
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander

42,540 KM

$26,994

+ tax & licensing
$26,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

SE SPORT AWD 7 Passagers - Toit ouvrant

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

$26,994

+ taxes & licensing

42,540KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7623724
  • Stock #: 3283312
  • VIN: JA4JZ3AX2KZ603225

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rally Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 3283312
  • Mileage 42,540 KM

Vehicle Description

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Alloy Wheels
Remote Starter
Remote Keyless Entry
Third Row Seating
Electric Seats
Aux input
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
Rear Heating
USB port
Keyless Start
Rear-Window Wiper

