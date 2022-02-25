Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Nissan Altima

48,411 KM

Details Description Features

$28,994

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Altima

2019 Nissan Altima

2.5 SV AWD - Sièges & Volant Chauffant

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Altima

2.5 SV AWD - Sièges & Volant Chauffant

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

  1. 8350959
  2. 8350959
  3. 8350959
  4. 8350959
  5. 8350959
  6. 8350959
  7. 8350959
  8. 8350959
  9. 8350959
  10. 8350959
  11. 8350959
  12. 8350959
  13. 8350959
  14. 8350959
  15. 8350959
  16. 8350959
  17. 8350959
  18. 8350959
  19. 8350959
  20. 8350959
  21. 8350959
  22. 8350959
  23. 8350959
  24. 8350959
  25. 8350959
  26. 8350959
  27. 8350959
  28. 8350959
  29. 8350959
  30. 8350959
  31. 8350959
  32. 8350959
  33. 8350959
  34. 8350959
Contact Seller

$28,994

+ taxes & licensing

48,411KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8350959
  • Stock #: 3373712
  • VIN: 1N4BL4DWXKN311002

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Scarlet Ember
  • Interior Colour dark
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 48,411 KM

Vehicle Description

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE RESERVATION

A/C, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, BACK-UP CAMERA, ELECTRIC HATCH, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, ELECTRIC SEATS, SUNROOF, AWD

No extra charge for delivery. Open 7 days/5 evenings. Possibility of buying online or in concession (fast, easy and secure). Financing available from 17 financial institutions. 99.9%* approved programs, $0* cash. Get the best rates on the market, thanks to our high loan volume. We take back your vehicle in trade, regardless of the make, model or year (car-truck-RV-snowmobile-ATV) superior value on the market. Shop for your next vehicle in the largest warehouse in Quebec. Recipients of the hebdo.net 2020-2021 best price trophy.

 Reserve your vehicle or get pre-approved*: 1-844-768-4999

*Certain conditions apply. Details at Entrepôt Auto Durocher.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
XM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Rearview Camera
Electric Seats
Onboard Computer
FULLY EQUIPPED
Sirius Radio
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Driver Electric Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Durocher

2020 Nissan Kicks S ...
 13,025 KM
$23,994 + tax & lic
2015 Subaru Legacy 2...
 73,028 KM
$18,994 + tax & lic
2015 Chrysler 200 C ...
 115,868 KM
$15,994 + tax & lic

Email Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

Call Dealer

1-833 793-XXXX

(click to show)

1-833 793-1431

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory