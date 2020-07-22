Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Nissan Rogue

33,334 KM

Details Description Features

$22,894

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,894

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-866-985-1385

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Rogue

2019 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD AIR CLIMATISÉ - Caméra de Recul

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD AIR CLIMATISÉ - Caméra de Recul

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-866-985-1385

  1. 5618310
  2. 5618310
  3. 5618310
  4. 5618310
  5. 5618310
  6. 5618310
  7. 5618310
  8. 5618310
  9. 5618310
  10. 5618310
  11. 5618310
  12. 5618310
  13. 5618310
  14. 5618310
  15. 5618310
  16. 5618310
  17. 5618310
  18. 5618310
  19. 5618310
  20. 5618310
  21. 5618310
  22. 5618310
  23. 5618310
  24. 5618310
  25. 5618310
  26. 5618310
  27. 5618310
  28. 5618310
  29. 5618310
  30. 5618310
  31. 5618310
Contact Seller

$22,894

+ taxes & licensing

33,334KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5618310
  • Stock #: 3046909
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV9KC749664

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 33,334 KM

Vehicle Description

---- OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)
Air Conditioning
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Aux input
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Smart Device Integration
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Durocher

2013 Ford Focus Tita...
 103,698 KM
$8,494 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Elantra...
 130,472 KM
$8,694 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Explorer X...
 95,526 KM
$19,994 + tax & lic

Email Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

Call Dealer

1-866-985-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-985-1385

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory