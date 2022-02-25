Menu
2019 Nissan Rogue

27,232 KM

Details Description Features

$26,994

+ tax & licensing
$26,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

2019 Nissan Rogue

2019 Nissan Rogue

SV - Air Climatisé, Caméra de Recul

2019 Nissan Rogue

SV - Air Climatisé, Caméra de Recul

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

$26,994

+ taxes & licensing

27,232KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8368995
  • Stock #: 3373616
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MT8KC761318

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 27,232 KM

Vehicle Description

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE RESERVATION

A/C, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, BACK-UP CAMERA, ELECTRIC DOORS, HEATED SEATS, ELECTRIC SEATS, ELECTRIC WINDOWS

No extra charge for delivery. Open 7 days/5 evenings. Possibility of buying online or in concession (fast, easy and secure). Financing available from 17 financial institutions. 99.9%* approved programs, $0* cash. Get the best rates on the market, thanks to our high loan volume. We take back your vehicle in trade, regardless of the make, model or year (car-truck-RV-snowmobile-ATV) superior value on the market. Shop for your next vehicle in the largest warehouse in Quebec. Recipients of the hebdo.net 2020-2021 best price trophy.

 Reserve your vehicle or get pre-approved*: 1-844-768-4999

*Certain conditions apply. Details at Entrepôt Auto Durocher.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Remote Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Interior
Electric Seats
Rearview Camera
Onboard Computer
Sirius Radio
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Driver Electric Seat

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-XXXX

1-833 793-1431

