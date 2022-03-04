Menu
2019 Nissan Rogue

43,913 KM

Details Description Features

$29,994

+ tax & licensing
$29,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

2019 Nissan Rogue

2019 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD - Caméra de Recul, Toit Panoramique, Navi

2019 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD - Caméra de Recul, Toit Panoramique, Navi

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

$29,994

+ taxes & licensing

43,913KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8517185
  Stock #: 3394411
  VIN: 5N1AT2MV3KC741754

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 43,913 KM

Vehicle Description

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE RESERVATION

A/C, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, ELECTRIC DOORS, ELECTRIC WINDOWS, BACK-UP CAMERA, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, ELECTRIC SEATS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, USB & AUX INPUT

No extra charge for delivery. Open 7 days/5 evenings. Possibility of buying online or in concession (fast, easy and secure). Financing available from 17 financial institutions. 99.9%* approved programs, $0* cash. Get the best rates on the market, thanks to our high loan volume. We take back your vehicle in trade, regardless of the make, model or year (car-truck-RV-snowmobile-ATV) superior value on the market. Shop for your next vehicle in the largest warehouse in Quebec. Recipients of the hebdo.net 2020-2021 best price trophy.

 Reserve your vehicle or get pre-approved*: 1-844-768-4999

*Certain conditions apply. Details at Entrepôt Auto Durocher.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Steering
Keyless Start
AM/FM Radio
XM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Alloy Wheels
Climate Control
Rearview Camera
Electric Seats
Onboard Computer
FULLY EQUIPPED
Aux input
Sirius Radio
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Driver Electric Seat

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

