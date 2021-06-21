Menu
2019 RAM 1500

59,423 KM

Details Description Features

$45,994

+ tax & licensing
$45,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

BIG HORN AWD - Climatiseur -

2019 RAM 1500

BIG HORN AWD - Climatiseur -

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

$45,994

+ taxes & licensing

59,423KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7530904
  • Stock #: 3238915
  • VIN: 1C6SRFFT8KN812016

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 3238915
  • Mileage 59,423 KM

Vehicle Description

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Alloy Wheels
Remote Keyless Entry
Rearview Camera
Aux input
Electric Mirrors
USB port

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-XXXX

1-833 793-1431

