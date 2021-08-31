Menu
2019 RAM 1500

54,625 KM

Details Description Features

$57,494

+ tax & licensing
$57,494

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Rebel - Suspension Ajustable - Sièges Chauffants

2019 RAM 1500

Rebel - Suspension Ajustable - Sièges Chauffants

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

$57,494

+ taxes & licensing

54,625KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7918524
  Stock #: 3316312
  VIN: 1C6SRFLT7KN583526

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maximum Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Dark Ruby Red/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 54,625 KM

Vehicle Description

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE RESERVATION

2x4 & 4x4, A/C, HEATED & ELECTRIC SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, TRAILER ASSIST, TRAILER HITCH, BLUETOOTH, AUX & USB INPUT, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, LEATHER INTERIOR, OFF-ROAD ADJUSTABLE SUSPENSION, DUAL ANGLE BACK-UP CAMERA, DIMMER MIRROR, NAVIGATION, KEYLESS START, BACK-UP SONAR, ELECTRIC & HEATED MIRRORS, BLIND SPOT DETECTION

No extra charge for delivery. Open 7 days/5 evenings. Possibility of buying online or in concession (fast, easy and secure). Financing available from 17 financial institutions. 99.9%* approved programs, $0* cash. Get the best rates on the market, thanks to our high loan volume. We take back your vehicle in trade, regardless of the make, model or year (car-truck-RV-snowmobile-ATV) superior value on the market. Shop for your next vehicle in the largest warehouse in Quebec. Recipients of the hebdo.net 2020-2021 best price trophy.

 Reserve your vehicle or get pre-approved*: 1-844-768-4999

*Certain conditions apply. Details at Entrepôt Auto Durocher.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Remote Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
Keyless Start
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
XM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
6 Speakers
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Rainsensing wipers
Anti-Theft
Leather Interior
Electric Seats
Climate Control
Dual Zone Climate Control
Navigation System
Onboard Computer
Parking Assistance
FULLY EQUIPPED
Aux input
Sirius Radio
HITCH
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
Rear Heating
USB port
Automatic day-night rearview mirror
Driver Electric Seat
Passenger Electric Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

