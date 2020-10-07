Menu
2019 Subaru Impreza

38,993 KM

$19,994

+ tax & licensing
$19,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-866-985-1385

AWD Automatique - AIR CLIMATISÉ - Caméra de Recul

AWD Automatique - AIR CLIMATISÉ - Caméra de Recul

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-866-985-1385

$19,994

+ taxes & licensing

38,993KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6127731
  • Stock #: 3108102
  • VIN: 4S3GTAC68K3729716

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 38,993 KM

Vehicle Description

---- OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Aux input
Electric Mirrors
USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-866-985-1385

