2019 Subaru Legacy

14,625 KM

Details Description Features

$27,994

+ tax & licensing
$27,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

2019 Subaru Legacy

2019 Subaru Legacy

Limited Navigation - Toit ouvrant - Cuir

2019 Subaru Legacy

Limited Navigation - Toit ouvrant - Cuir

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

$27,994

+ taxes & licensing

14,625KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8236356
  Stock #: 3358211
  VIN: 4S3BNDN65K3004822

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Abyss Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 14,625 KM

Vehicle Description

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE RESERVATION

No extra charge for delivery. Open 7 days/5 evenings. Possibility of buying online or in concession (fast, easy and secure). Financing available from 17 financial institutions. 99.9%* approved programs, $0* cash. Get the best rates on the market, thanks to our high loan volume. We take back your vehicle in trade, regardless of the make, model or year (car-truck-RV-snowmobile-ATV) superior value on the market. Shop for your next vehicle in the largest warehouse in Quebec. Recipients of the hebdo.net 2020-2021 best price trophy.

 Reserve your vehicle or get pre-approved*: 1-844-768-4999

*Certain conditions apply. Details at Entrepôt Auto Durocher.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Keyless Start
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Alloy Wheels
Leather Interior
Rearview Camera
Aux input
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Driver Electric Seat
Rear-Window Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

