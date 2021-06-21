Menu
2019 Toyota Corolla

59,850 KM

Details Description Features

$18,694

+ tax & licensing
$18,694

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

2019 Toyota Corolla

2019 Toyota Corolla

Hatchback AUTOMATIQUE Climatiseur - Caméra de recul

2019 Toyota Corolla

Hatchback AUTOMATIQUE Climatiseur - Caméra de recul

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

$18,694

+ taxes & licensing

59,850KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7530910
  Stock #: 3270212
  VIN: JTNK4RBE2K3053225

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Classic Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 59,850 KM

Vehicle Description

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Keyless Entry
Rearview Camera
Aux input
USB port
Keyless Start

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

